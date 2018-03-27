29 Friends

Did you know that having relationships has been shown to improve quality of life, make us happier and perhaps even live longer?

Did you know that a neuro-typical person has more than 150 important relationships in their life at any given time while a person with autism and/or an IDD has only 25 important relationships in their life at any given time?

Did you know that over 50% of adults with autism report feeling lonely?

The 29 Friends Mission 29 Friends is being created to help our adults with autism make friends while sharing meaningful experiences in the community. We want to expose out adults to new and purposeful activities in the greater community that will lead to increased opportunities for natural supports and the discovery of new passions, talents and possible employment opportunities. Our activities will include art, dance, music, trips to museums, science, cooking classes, games, amusement parks and plenty of hikes and nature walks.

THE DETAILS:

You must apply and become a member to participate.

We are inclusive of adults with autism (or related special abilities) ages 16+.

Events are weekly and posted on our 29 Friends Event’s Page on facebook.

The fees to attend events will be affordable and will run about $20-25 depending on the activity.

We will NOT be able to provide direct support to any member. So, if your loved one requires individualized support to be safe and successful in the community, YOU must provide that support.

We will NOT be able to provide transportation to the events.

Interested?

Click here to download the application

Please email our Director of Programs, Morgan McKay morgan@29aces.org or call 214-550-8831 ext. 1 to learn more about this program and to schedule a phone interview.

IF you would like to be a volunteer mentor, please call 214-550-8831 ext. 0